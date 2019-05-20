Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Joins High-A Tampa for rehab

Stanton (shoulder) reported to High-A Tampa on Monday to begin a rehab assignment.

As anticipated, the Yankees cleared Stanton to move on the final phase of his recovery from the shoulder injury he incurred while rehabbing the strained biceps that first forced him to the injured list April 1. Stanton checked out fine while facing live pitching over the weekend and will now test out his health by taking swings in a non-controlled setting. He'll presumably work as a designated hitter for Tampa first before seeing action in the outfield, but the Yankees haven't formally outlined his rehab schedule just yet. In any case, Stanton would seem poised to return to the Yankees before the end of the month if he avoids any further setbacks.

