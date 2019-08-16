Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Blasts 27th home run

Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 19-5 loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

Torres capped the blowout loss with a solo shot to right field in the eighth inning, his 27th of the season. After going deep only once in 23 games in July, Torres has turned on the power in August, smashing seven long balls through his first 12 games this month. The power has also produced 14 RBI to push his total to 70 on the season.

