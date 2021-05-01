Torres went 2-for-4 with three RBI during Saturday's 6-4 win over Detroit.
The 24-year-old delivered his first multi-RBI performance of the season by going 2-for-4 with RISP on Saturday. Torres was off to a slow start in 2021, but he's now riding a modest five-game hit streak and is 8-for-21 with three doubles, a walk, five RBI and two runs during that stretch.
