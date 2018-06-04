Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Good to go for doubleheader
Torres will start at second base and bat ninth in the first game of the Yankees' doubleheader Monday against the Tigers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Yankees fans were likely holding their breath after Torres was drilled in the wrist by a 94 mile-per-hour fastball in Saturday's game against the Orioles, but manager Aaron Boone confirmed that the rookie would have been available for the series finale with Baltimore on Sunday had that game not been postponed, per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. The day off Sunday was likely beneficial nonetheless for Torres, who could be cleared to play both halves of the twin bill if he experiences no unexpected soreness during the afternoon contest.
