Torres went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Reds.
Torres extended the Yankees' lead to 3-1 in the sixth inning with an opposite-field shot off Hunter Greene. It was Torres' seventh homer of the season and his first since May 9. The 26-year-old second baseman is slashing .253/.338/.431 with 22 RBI, 29 runs scored and five stolen bases through 201 plate appearances this season.
