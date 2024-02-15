Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that he has not had any contract extension talks with Torres' representation, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cashman added that Torres is the team's second baseman "for this season" in what will be his final year before reaching free agency next winter. It's possible the two sides will eventually look into a long-term deal down the line, but that doesn't appear to be on the horizon. Torres slashed .273/.347/.453 with 25 home runs for the Yanks in 2023.