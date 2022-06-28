Kiner-Falefa (finger) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Though Gleyber Torres (wrist) will remain sidelined for a second straight contest, the Yankees will get some reinforcement in the infield with the return of Kiner-Falefa. The 27-year-old shortstop recently missed time with a hamstring injury before bruising his right finger in Sunday's win over the Astros, prompting the Yankees to hold him out of Monday's series opener with Oakland. The day off appears to have provided sufficient recovery time for Kiner-Falefa, who has provided most of his fantasy value this season through his .266 average and 10 stolen bases.