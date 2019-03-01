Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Assessment coming soon

Ellsbury (foot) will be evaluated in about a week, at which point the Yankees will decide if he should come to Tampa to participate in baseball activities, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Plantar fasciitis has so far kept Ellsbury away from camp, and his odds of getting up to speed by Opening Day after missing all of 2018 appear slim at best. The Yankees likely don't expect much if anything from the injury-prone outfielder this season, though more details should become clear following the evaluation.