Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Assessment coming soon
Ellsbury (foot) will be evaluated in about a week, at which point the Yankees will decide if he should come to Tampa to participate in baseball activities, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Plantar fasciitis has so far kept Ellsbury away from camp, and his odds of getting up to speed by Opening Day after missing all of 2018 appear slim at best. The Yankees likely don't expect much if anything from the injury-prone outfielder this season, though more details should become clear following the evaluation.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Arrival delayed by foot issue•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Should be healthy for spring training•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Done for season after hip surgery•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Still not cleared for baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...