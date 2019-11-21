Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Cut by Yankees
Ellsbury (foot) was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.
Ellsbury hasn't seen game action since 2017 and the Yankees have been unable to provide any updates about his status for 2020, so it's not a major surprise to see the team opting to move on despite the associated cost. The 36-year-old was set to receive $21 million next season, and the move also requires a $5 million buyout. He originally signed a seven-year, $153 million deal in December 2013 and posted a .716 OPS in 520 games with New York. At this point it's unclear if Ellsbury will play professional baseball again, but he certainly won't be doing so for the Yankees.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Status uncertain for next season•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Will not play in 2019•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Slowly progressing•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Not cleared for on-field work•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Setback related to shoulder•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Setbacks in rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...