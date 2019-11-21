Play

Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Cut by Yankees

Ellsbury (foot) was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.

Ellsbury hasn't seen game action since 2017 and the Yankees have been unable to provide any updates about his status for 2020, so it's not a major surprise to see the team opting to move on despite the associated cost. The 36-year-old was set to receive $21 million next season, and the move also requires a $5 million buyout. He originally signed a seven-year, $153 million deal in December 2013 and posted a .716 OPS in 520 games with New York. At this point it's unclear if Ellsbury will play professional baseball again, but he certainly won't be doing so for the Yankees.

