Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Status uncertain for next season
Ellsbury (foot/hip) has an uncertain playing status for the 2020 season, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Ellsbury has not played since 2017, and general manager Brian Cashman said that he is "not in a position health wise" to know whether he will be an option for the team in 2020. The 36-year-old is unlikely to play for the Yankees again despite having one year remaining on his contract.
