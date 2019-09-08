Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Will not play in 2019
Ellsbury (foot/hip) has not resumed baseball activities and has no shot of playing this season, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.
Ellsbury worked out indoors Friday but has not progressed to baseball activities and will not return to the field this season. The 35-year-old has not played since 2017 and is unlikely to don a Yankees uniform again despite having one year remaining on his $153 million contract.
