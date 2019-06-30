Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Not cleared for on-field work
General manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that Ellsbury (foot) continues to rehab at the Yankees' spring-training faciltiy in Tampa but has yet to resume on-field work, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. "He's still in the physical-therapy mode," Cashman said.
The Yankees have provided few updates on Ellsbury's condition in the past few months and aren't realistically expecting him to contribute in 2019. Ellsbury, 35, hasn't appeared in even a minor-league rehab game since 2017 and has been written off as a sunk cost in the sixth season of his seven-year, $153 million deal. Stashing Ellsbury on the 60-day injured list will at least allow the Yankees to earn about 75 percent of his contract back via insurance as long as he remains idle.
