Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Setbacks in rehab
Ellsbury (foot) has had "some things" pop up in his rehab in Tampa that haven't allowed him to progress to baseball activities, according to manager Aaron Boone, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
It doesn't sound like Ellsbury, who is already on the 60-day injured list, is anywhere close to returning. The Yankees have been hit hard by the injury bug in the early going, and will be giving opportunities to less proven players in the short term.
