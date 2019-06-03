Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Setback related to shoulder

Ellsbury (foot) had his rehab program shut down in late April after he developed a shoulder injury, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Ellsbury is believed to be fully recovered from the left hip surgery he required last August, but he reported late to spring training after experiencing plantar fasciitis in his foot. He was able to do some light running shortly after arriving, but Ellsbury never received clearance for baseball activities after the shoulder issue interfered with his rehab. Now nearly 20 months removed from his last major-league action and with his rehab program on pause, Ellsbury appears unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break, if at all.