Dominguez (elbow) is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once his 20-day rehab window concludes, Randy Miller of the Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Dominguez began a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Tuesday as he comes back from Tommy John surgery. He will serve as the designated hitter for 10-to-14 days before eventually playing the outfield. The 21-year-old needs time to knock some rust off since he went eight months without playing games, so it's going to take beyond -- perhaps well beyond -- the 20-day rehab allotment before he becomes an option for the Yankees. Additionally, the Yanks are happy with their current outfield situation, so there's not really room for Dominguez right now, barring injury. Dominguez is still a worthy stash in fantasy leagues given his upside, but it's possible it might not be until 2025 when he gets another extended run with the big club.