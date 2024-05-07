Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Dominguez (elbow) is "inside two weeks" to begin a rehab assignment, Chris Kirschner of The Athleticreports.

The 21-year-old's rehab from Tommy John surgery has apparently been progressing nicely, and he's close to being cleared for game action. Dominguez will require a lengthy rehab assignment before being reinstated, but he appears on track to return before the All-Star break.