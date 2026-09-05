Dominguez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Dominguez was sent down to Triple-A after the Yankees acquired Heliot Ramos from the Giants in early August, but the former is back with the big club after Trent Grisham (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Dominguez has appeared in 53 major-league games this year, slashing .230/.270/.380 with seven steals, six home runs, 14 RBI and 21 runs scored across 211 plate appearances. He should see some playing time in the outfield, though he figures to operate in a depth role behind Ramos, Spencer Jones and Cody Bellinger.