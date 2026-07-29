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Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Swipes seventh bag

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dominguez went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base in a 3-2 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Dominguez was the only Yankee to collect multiple hits in a game during which the team as a whole compiled just six knocks. It was the second straight two-hit performance for the young outfielder following an 11-game stretch without any multi-hit efforts. Dominguez continues to slot in regularly in right field for New York, but he's posted a modest .646 OPS with one homer, three RBI, seven runs and a 1:9 BB:K over 11 games since the All-Star break.

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