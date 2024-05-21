The Yankees transferred Dominguez's (elbow) rehab assignment to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old began the rehab stint with Single-A Tampa last week and will move up to Somerset after going 5-for-13 with a double and four walks in four games. Dominguez is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once he completes the rehab assignment since there's no opening for him in New York's current outfield alignment.