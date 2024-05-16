Dominguez (elbow) is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once he's activated from the 60-day injured list after his 20-day rehab window concludes, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Dominguez began a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Tuesday as he comes back from Tommy John surgery. He will serve as the designated hitter for 10-to-14 days before eventually playing the outfield. The 21-year-old needs time to knock some rust off since he went eight months without playing games, so he'll likely need longer than the 20-day rehab allotment before he becomes an option for the Yankees. Additionally, the Yankees are happy with their current outfield situation, so there's not room for Dominguez to take on a regular role right now, barring injury. Dominguez is still a worthy stash in fantasy leagues given his upside, but it's possible it might not be until 2025 when he gets another extended run with the big club.