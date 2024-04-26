Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Dominguez (elbow) has increased his throwing distance to 135 feet, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez continues to progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery from last September, and Boone noted that the 21-year-old is "a few weeks" away from playing in a minor-league rehab game. Dominguez appeared in eight games with the Yankees last season, going 8-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over that span.