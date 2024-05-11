Dominguez (elbow) will start his rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.comh reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted Saturday that Dominguez will be the DH for the first two weeks of the assignment. Dominguez has continued to progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery from last September, and he can spend a maximum of 20 days on a rehab assignment before the Yankees will have to either activate him or option him to the upper minors.