Dominguez (elbow) has been throwing from 120 feet, per MLB.com.

Dominguez continues to make progress in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last September. In addition to throwing, the 21-year-old has has been taking swings from both sides of the plate, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the week that the young slugger is "doing really well." Should he continue to move forward without issues, Dominguez could play in a minor-league rehab game by the end of April.