Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Dominguez is dealing with a moderate left oblique strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Dominguez was injured on a check swing Saturday while playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees haven't yet established a timeline for Dominguez's return to game action, but it wouldn't be a surprise if a moderate oblique strain resulted in at least a month-long absence. Dominguez began the season on the Yankees' 60-day injured list as he continued his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He's hit .389/.405/.639 with two home runs in nine games during his time with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.