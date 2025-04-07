Dominguez is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Detroit.
It's the first day off this season for Dominguez, who is slashing .242/.342/.424 across his first nine contests. The Yankees will go with Cody Bellinger in left field and Trent Grisham in center for Monday's series opener.
