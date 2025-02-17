Dominguez could bat leadoff this year, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Per Hoch, manager Aaron Boone said he believes Dominguez's skill set fits well atop the lineup, pointing to his blend of on-base ability, power and solid base-running. Nothing has been decided yet, but it shouldn't be assumed that Anthony Volpe will bat leadoff after a second consecutive season with an OBP below .300. Hoch also notes that the Yankees would prefer to have Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm in a position to drive in runs, but that they could be options to lead off if neither Dominguez or Volpe earns the honor.