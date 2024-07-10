Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Dominguez (oblique) "still has got a ways to go" before he's ready to resume playing, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This news isn't surprising given that Boone indicated Dominguez would be out up to eight weeks after the young slugger was diagnosed with an oblique strain in mid-June. Dominguez is currently at the Yankees' complex in Tampa but hasn't been able to do much, according to Boone. He had been impressing at Triple-A prior to the injury, slashing .389/.405/.639 with two home runs, three RBI and two stolen bases through nine games.