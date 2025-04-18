Dominguez is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Rays on Friday.
Dominguez will begin Friday's contest in the dugout after going 0-for-7 with one RBI and five strikeouts over his last two games. Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge will man the outfield for the Yankees in the second game of the series.
