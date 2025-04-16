Dominguez went 3-for-3 with a three-run double in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Dominguez gave the Yankees the lead in the sixth inning, when he smacked a 96 mph fastball from Angel Zerpa to left field that brought Jazz Chisholm, Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe home. Dominguez has gone 6-for-12 with two walks, two doubles and five RBI over his last four games.