Dominguez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Baltimore.
The red-hot Trent Grisham continues to get run in center field, and this time he's starting at the expense of Dominguez. Cody Bellinger will shift over to left field for the Yankees on Tuesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Hits homer in loss•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Not starting Friday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Smacks three-run double•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: First day off Monday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Belts first homer of season•