Dominguez has been diagnosed with a left oblique strain, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Dominguez suffered the injury on a check swing over the weekend while playing at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The severity of the strain isn't known yet, but even a low-grade strain figures to cost the young outfielder multiple weeks of action. Dominguez has hit .389/.405/.639 with two home runs in nine games during his time with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.
