Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Dominguez will be out for up to eight weeks at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre due to a "significant" left oblique strain, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone labeled Dominguez's oblique strain as "moderate" Wednesday, but the injury now appears to be more severe than the Yankees initially believed. The 21-year-old outfielder already missed the first two-plus months of the Triple-A season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and an eight-week return timeline will keep him out of action until at least mid-August.