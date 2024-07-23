Dominguez (oblique) took live batting practice Monday in Tampa Bay and is expected to join Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to play in games "within a week," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez sustained a strained left oblique in mid-June and was expected to miss up to eight weeks. However, he's ahead of schedule and will return before August. Still, it's likely that Dominguez will be eased into action. The 21-year-old outfielder has a 1.044 OPS in 37 plate appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season and could be a candidate to join the Yankees later in the season.