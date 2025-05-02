Dominguez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.
Dominguez is batting .171 (6-for-41) with 19 strikeouts across his past 11 games and will sit Friday for the second time in the Yankees' last three contests. Cody Bellinger will again shift to left field while Trent Grisham starts in center.
More News
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Absent from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Hits homer in loss•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Not starting Friday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Smacks three-run double•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: First day off Monday•