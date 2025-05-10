Dominguez went 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBI in Friday's 10-2 win over the Athletics.

It was a career-best game for the talented prospect, who came into this contest with just two homers on the year. Dominguez went back-to-back with Paul Goldschmidt in the third inning, then added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, another solo shot in the seventh and a grand slam in the eighth. Trent Grisham's strong play lately has cost Dominguez some playing time, but the Yankees won't have him sitting for too long. He's now batting .250 with an .802 OPS, five homers, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored and three stolen bases over 32 games this season.