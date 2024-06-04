Dominguez's (elbow) rehab assignment was extended an additional 10 days and will continue at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees announced Tuesday.

Dominguez will make another step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery he underwent last September, bumping his rehab assignment up to the Triple-A level. He's already appeared in 14 minor-league games split across Double-A Somerset and Single-A Tampa, and Dominguez will likely require a handful more at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being activated. Even when cleared, Dominguez will have a tough time cracking New York's active roster considering its abundance of outfield talent.