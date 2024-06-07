Dominguez's (elbow) exit in the eighth inning of Thursday's rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was not related to the injury to Juan Soto (forearm), Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Dominguez's removal was planned, as he has yet to play a full game on his rehab assignment as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Of course, it's still possible Dominguez could be a potential roster replacement for Soto should the latter need to miss some time. Soto is set to undergo imaging on his left forearm Friday, and the results of that will dictate how the Yankees proceed. Dominguez is slashing .339/.397/.581 with four home runs over 68 plate appearances covering 17 rehab contests.