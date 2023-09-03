Brito (6-6) picked up the win Saturday in a 5-4 victory over the Astros, scattering two hits over 3.2 scoreless relief innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Luis Severino got the hook after four innings, and Brito's sharp relief outing allowed him to get credited with his second straight win. With Michael King still getting stretched out and Severino struggling, there's been plenty of long relief work for Brito since he rejoined the big-league staff in August, and aside from a rough appearance against the Red Sox on Aug. 18 he's been mostly successful with the assignment, allowing one run or fewer in four of his five trips to the mound and compiling a 4.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 16.2 innings.