Brito gave up a solo home run and struck out three over 3.2 relief innings Friday to record his first career save in a 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

A hit-by-pitch and a ninth-inning blast by Christian Walker were the only blemishes on Brito's line. The 25-year-old right-hander has been outstanding in a long relief role down the stretch -- over five September appearances spanning 15 innings, Brito's collected three wins in addition to Friday's save with a 1.20 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB.