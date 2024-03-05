Brito allowed five hits and struck out six over 3.1 scoreless innings during Monday's exhibition against the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.

Brito has looked sharp so far this spring, surrendering three runs on nine hits while striking out 10 over 8.1 innings of work. He's also yet to issue a walk. The 26-year-old has put himself in a good position early on to win a spot in San Diego's starting rotation, though his work is far from over, as Matt Waldron has also been a bright spot thus far for the Padres.