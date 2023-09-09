Brito is a candidate to replace the injured Luis Severino (side) in the Yankees rotation, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Severino was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday after leaving Friday's start early due to an injury to his left side. Brito took over for him in the fifth frame, allowing a run on three hits and a a walk while striking out three batters over 2.1 innings. Though the rookie right-hander has been coming out of the bullpen of late, 13 of his 20 big-league outings have been as a starter, and he's compiled a 4.83 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 57:26 K:BB over 76.1 innings overall. Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that Brito and Randy Vasquez are both in the running to take Severino's spot in the rotation moving forward.