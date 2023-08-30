Brito (5-6) earned the win over the Tigers on Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 3.1 scoreless innings.

Michael King started the game for the Yankees and put up four scoreless innings. Brito followed and nearly replicated King's line with 3.1 scoreless frames of his own, benefitting from King not going deep enough to qualify for the win by nabbing it for himself. Brito has worked behind King in three of his four appearances since his latest elevation from the minors, striving by giving up just two runs and posting a 10:2 K:BB over 10.2 innings in that role. Given that the rookie right-hander struggled in his lone start during that span, yielding seven runs (six earned) over 2.1 frames against the Red Sox on Aug. 18, it wouldn't be surprising if New York opts to continue what has been an effective King-Brito 1-2 punch moving forward.