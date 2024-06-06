Brito struck out a batter over two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Padres.

After the Padres lost Yu Darvish (groin) and Joe Musgrove (elbow) to the injured list last week, Brito looked to be a potential candidate to enter the rotation, but San Diego instead called up Randy Vasquez and Adam Mazur to fill the open starting roles. Vasquez and Mazur have already been confirmed for their second turns through the rotation Thursday and Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, respectively, so Brito will stick around in a lower-leverage role out of the San Diego bullpen. Since he fell short in his bid for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, Brito has made 19 relief appearances for the Padres this season, going 1-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 31 innings.