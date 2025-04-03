The Padres transferred Brito (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Brito was shut down from throwing during spring training after experiencing diminished velocity, and he's been on the IL since the start of the season due to a forearm strain. His move to the 60-day IL guarantees he'll be out until at least late May, but there's also a strong possibility he undergoes surgery to address the issue. His roster spot will be given to Oscar Gonzalez, who was selected to the 40-man roster Thursday but will remain in Triple-A for now.