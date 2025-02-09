Brito (elbow) could be ready to pitch by the start of spring training and is an option for a spot in the Padres' starting rotation, per MLB.com.

Brito ended last season on the 60-day IL due to a right elbow strain, but the injury didn't require surgery. San Diego is optimistic that the right-handed hurler will be healthy and ready to throw by the time Cactus League play begins February 21, and if that's the case, he could be among several pitchers competing for a spot at the back of the team's rotation. Brito was a part of the Padres' haul in the trade with the Yankees for Juan Soto, and he posted a 4.12 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB over 43.2 innings across 26 appearances -- all out of the bullpen -- during his first season in San Diego.