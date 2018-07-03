Loaisiga was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday's outing against the Braves, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports. He allowed three runs on five hits while striking out three across four innings, as he didn't factor into the decision.

Loaisiga put together a short outing, giving up a run in the third, followed by two more in the fourth before being lifted with a one-run deficit. The Yankees would get him off the hook in the fifth inning after a Didi Gregorius sacrifice fly plated Gleyber Torres. Through four starts in the big leagues this season, he's failed to work six full innings, although he owns a 3.00 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 21 strikeouts. Manager Aaron Boone stated Loaisiga will likely return to the majors to start one of the double-header games slated for July 9, Erik Boland of Newsday. reports.