Higashioka went 3-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's loss against the Cubs.

Higashioka paired up with Anthony Volpe in the sixth inning for back-to-back home runs, a stretch that resulted in opposing starter Kyle Hendricks getting pulled from the game. Though the long ball was Higashioka's fifth of the season, it was his second in his last four games, a stretch in which he's hitting 6-for-11 (.545).