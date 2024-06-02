Higashioka went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a 7-3 victory versus the Royals.

Higashioka padded San Diego's lead in the ninth inning with a solo shot to left field. It was just his second homer this season after he belted exactly 10 long balls in each of the past three seasons while with the Yankees. Higashioka's playing time has fallen as a member of the Padres -- he has just 52 plate appearances so far this season. The backup catcher is slashing a paltry .157/.173/.314, though four of his eight hits have gone for extra bases.