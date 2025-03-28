Now Playing

Higashioka is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Red Sox.

Higashioka was behind the dish for Thursday's opener and went 1-for-4 with an RBI double, but he will yield to Jonah Heim for the second game of the series. The catching duties for the Rangers are likely to be split fairly evenly between the two players this season.

