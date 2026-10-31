Higashioka's mutual option for 2027 wasn't exercised Friday, making him a free agent, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear which side opted to move on, though it's likely the Rangers who passed on paying Higashioka $7 million after he slashed .218/.306/.370 across 186 plate appearances in the majors this year. The 36-year-old backstop will instead receive a $1 million buyout and attempt to land a new deal in the open market, though he is likely to be limited to a bench role at this stage in his career.